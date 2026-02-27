This Black-owned coffee shop in Wisconsin is pouring back into the community that helped build it

What started as an idea "on a whim" has grown into something much bigger than a coffee shop.

As we celebrate Black History Month, one Wisconsin business continues to make history while giving back to the community that helped build it.

More than coffee: Kenosha’s first Black-owned coffee shop is pouring back into the community

Three years ago, the Scripps News Group in Milwaukee first introduced you to Blak Coffee and its owner, Deshaun Foster. Today, the shop stands as Kenosha’s first Black-owned coffee business — and a gathering place many now call home.

Deshaun Foster

"I never expected it, but it’s a blessing," Foster said. "I always give thanks to God and appreciate the community for making this happen."

But Blak Coffee is about more than creative drinks and good music.

Each year, Foster organizes Thanksgiving meal kits for families in need. During the holidays, he helps provide supplies and toys for children. He also connects families with resources and opens his doors to anyone looking for community.

"I’ve always built this business to be a place no matter what you look like," Foster said. "For me, it’s about our walk of life coming together over a cup of coffee, some good music, community, friends."

Customers say that feeling is real.

"It feels like home," said regular Troy Landry. "A place to come and feel comfortable."

Foster says what makes Blak Coffee special is simple: everyone is welcome.

Three years in, Blak Coffee is still brewing something special in Kenosha — not just in the cup, but in the community.

This story was originally published by Glenda Valdes with the Scripps News Group station in Milwaukee.