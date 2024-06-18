Age in America: Aging doesn't always equal cognitive decline

This year, age is center stage in our presidential election. President Joe Biden is 81 years old and the oldest president in U.S. history.

Donald Trump just turned 78 and will become the oldest Republican nominee at the Republican National Convention next month.

While the two are just three years apart, Americans seem more focused on and concerned about President Biden's age.

Scripps News' Chance Seales sat down with S. Jay Olshansky, a professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago, to discuss whether or not age and cognitive decline correlate.

