This Viral TikTok Scrunchie Trick Can Help Extend The Life Of Your Blowout

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A salon-fresh blowout can look and feel amazing, but keeping your hair looking great can be pricey. A recent survey by Advanced Dermatology showed that the average woman spends more than $500 a year on their hair. When you spend hard-earned cash on a hairstyle, you want the look to last as long as possible.

However, maintaining a blowout after a night of sleep can feel like mission impossible. Even with the right products and techniques, you may have to battle against flat tresses, frizziness and flyaways when you wake up in the morning.

What if all it took to preserve the perfect style was an affordable scrunchie? A hair tie that went viral on TikTok has influencers and others swearing by this method. However, using the best scrunchies for the job is key.

The Best Scrunchies for Sleeping

While standard scrunchies for girls are cute, the best scrunchies to protect hair while sleeping are typically made of silk or satin fabrics.

Enter the Sleepy Tie, a satin double-scrunchie with an arch to wrap hair around before you go to sleep. Available on Amazon for $29.99, the Sleepy Tie promises to protect, prolong and even enhance your hairstyle while you rest.

The scrunchie went viral on TikTok as a tool for keeping blowouts intact overnight and became so popular that it sold out five times.

Though the Sleepy Tie has a special design, with an extra arch of fabric to wrap your hair around, it’s also made of the right materials for keeping your locks smooth and untangled. Much like a silk or satin pillowcase, silk and satin scrunchies are best at retaining moisture, reducing friction and preventing hair breakage when sleeping. They will also keep hairstyles intact longer without worrying about flyaways or frizziness in the morning.

Additionally, the best scrunchies for sleeping should be lightweight, durable and comfortable so they don’t cause unnecessary tugging or pulling on the hair overnight.

How to Wear a Scrunchie to Bed

You probably don’t want to put your hair in a ponytail and call it a night. Instead, you can wrap up your hair and twist it around the scrunchie to enhance curls or waves and prevent tangles or flyaways. Or, you can take it a step further.

“For natural hair types, I’m a big fan of wearing the hair in a protective style, like the pineapple or a twist out, and sleeping in a silk scarf or turban,” Justine Marjan, a celebrity hairstylist, told the Zoe Report. “This will really keep the hair hydrated and protected while you sleep.”

In addition, the stylist suggests a loose braid or two low buns for easy waves and fewer frizzies.

Other Tips for Protecting Your Hair at Night

If you have short hair and sleeping in a scrunchie isn’t ideal, there are other options. For instance, one of the best ways to protect your hairstyle while sleeping is to use a satin-lined cap. The satin lining helps keep moisture out and prevents frizzing, tangling or dryness from occurring overnight.

If you don’t like wearing a hat while sleeping, try using a silky scarf wrapped around your head instead. This will also help keep hair looking sleek while protecting it from damage due to friction between strands during tossing and turning in the night.

Your fabulous ‘do will look fantastic even longer, even first thing in the morning.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.