This Santa’s sleigh with reindeer inflatable is just $45 today

It’s officially time to start thinking of your holiday decorations!

If you’re looking to add something different this year — or just want some more decor — Amazon is offering more than 50% off on a 7.2-feet long inflatable that features Santa on his sleigh.

The inflatable has LED lights and includes two cute reindeer pulling the sleigh. The inflatable has a built-in fan and charger and comes with ground stakes, four ropes and built-in sandbags to make sure it doesn’t blow away in windy weather. It inflates and deflates quickly, so you can deflate it and fold it up for storage after the holidays.

Regularly priced at $99.99, the inflatable is marked down to $49.99, a 50% savings. You can then apply a 10% off coupon at checkout, which takes the price to $44.99, a total savings of $55.

$44.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon

You do not need an Amazon Prime membership to purchase the inflatable, but you will need one if you want free two-day shipping. The membership is priced at $14.99 per month, but the first 30 days are free.

Amazon prices change frequently, and there’s no saying when the inflatable will go back to full price. You will want to add it to your cart soon before the sale price changes or the coupon expires.

