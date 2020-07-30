Menu

Watch
Homepage

Actions

Indy mayor provides guidance for students returning to the classroom

items.[0].image.alt
RTV6
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett
Mayor Joe Hogsett.JPG
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-30 09:19:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are provided an update on COVID-19 in Marion County, including guidance for students returning to their classrooms for the new school year.

Mayor Hogsett laid out the following guidance for the 2020-21 school year:

  • All students who attend class in person and who are over the age of 8 will be required to wear a mask.
  • A dedicated Marion Co. Public Health Dept. team will be available to all schools for emergency testing, which will have a 24-48 hour results turnaround time.
  • A Marion Co. Public Health Dept. team will review safety plans continuously with school leaders
  • High-risk teachers and students will be allowed to opt-out of in-person learning, in compliance with federal requirements
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with us