Indy mayor provides guidance for students returning to the classroom

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine are provided an update on COVID-19 in Marion County, including guidance for students returning to their classrooms for the new school year.
Mayor Hogsett laid out the following guidance for the 2020-21 school year:
- All students who attend class in person and who are over the age of 8 will be required to wear a mask.
- A dedicated Marion Co. Public Health Dept. team will be available to all schools for emergency testing, which will have a 24-48 hour results turnaround time.
- A Marion Co. Public Health Dept. team will review safety plans continuously with school leaders
- High-risk teachers and students will be allowed to opt-out of in-person learning, in compliance with federal requirements