Chance T'storms Saturday. Warm weekend

Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 14:59:42-04

Headlines

  • T'STORM CHANCE TONIGHT/SATURDAY
  • WINDY WEEKEND
  • NEAR RECORD HIGH SUNDAY

Rain/t'storms are most likely overnight into Saturday morning. Isolated additional thunderstorms are possible through the day Saturday as warm air flows into the state.

A strong, warm south/southwest wind will gust 30 to 40 mph.

Winds stay strong on Sunday. Temperatures inch close to a record high.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: 40% of rain. High: 75°
Tonight: 40% ch T'storms. Low: 61°
Saturday: Windy. 40% ch. T'storms High: 79°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

