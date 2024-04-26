Chance T'storms Saturday. Warm weekend

Headlines
- T'STORM CHANCE TONIGHT/SATURDAY
- WINDY WEEKEND
- NEAR RECORD HIGH SUNDAY
Rain/t'storms are most likely overnight into Saturday morning. Isolated additional thunderstorms are possible through the day Saturday as warm air flows into the state.
A strong, warm south/southwest wind will gust 30 to 40 mph.
Winds stay strong on Sunday. Temperatures inch close to a record high.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
This Afternoon: 40% of rain. High: 75°
Tonight: 40% ch T'storms. Low: 61°
Saturday: Windy. 40% ch. T'storms High: 79°
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 83°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast