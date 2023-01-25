INDIANAPOLIS — Snow that didn’t melt for seven months. Walking for 45 minutes to get half a block. Snowdrifts nearly covering entire living rooms.

Ask anybody who was around Indianapolis 45 years ago, and they’ll have a story (true or embellished) about the Blizzard of 1978.

The snow began Wednesday, Jan. 25. At 3:45 p.m., a Blizzard Warning was issued for the entire state. Snow began later that day, falling at about 1 inch per hour. The weather caused Indianapolis to shut down, leaving behind a quiet, snow-covered shell of a city for a few days.

Winds blew at 50 mph, visibility was at a quarter of a mile for 24 straight hours, and it snowed for 30 straight hours.

The snow was so constant, Monument Circle was barely visible from just a block away. An RTV6 photo from that day showed an empty street, save for one skier taking advantage of the weather.