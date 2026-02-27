50/50 weekend; 60s to snow possible in central Indiana

Headlines



WARMER WEATHER HOLDS FOR SATURDAY WITH COLDER AIR BACK SUNDAY

SNOW/WINTRY MIX FOR MONDAY MORNING

WARMING UP QUICKLY NEXT WEEK

It will be a split weekend with Saturday featuring much better weather than Sunday. Highs hold in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Any outdoor plans will be much better for Saturday. There is a chance for some light rain/wintry mix Saturday into Sunday morning. Our focus then shifts to a bigger weather maker Sunday night into Monday morning.

Most of our area will see a wintry mix as temperatures hold near the freezing mark. This will likely make a mess of the Monday morning commute. There is potential for some accumulating snow.

We warm up quickly next week. High temperatures surge into the 40s, 50, and 60s by next week. It does look rainy at times for now.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Overnight: Clear. Low: 38°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast