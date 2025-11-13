Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
70° possible this weekend

Rain returns next week
Thursday Forecast
  • LESS WINDY
  • WARMING THIS WEEKEND
  • RAIN RETURNS NEXT WEEK

Warmer weather is on the way heading into the weekend. We climb back into the upper 50s today and even low 60s for Thursday. The biggest improvement will be losing the stronger wind gusts.

It gets even warmer on Friday.

The warmest day of the week is saved for the weekend. A few scattered showers are back next week, but most of the week looks dry and snow free!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 59°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 41°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

