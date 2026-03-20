70s and 80s to strong/severe storms and showers

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WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

SUNDAY EVENING STORM CHANCE

40° PLUS TEMPERATURE DROP

Spring officially starts today at 10:46 AM. It will certainly feel like it with afternoon highs getting into the mid 70s! We keep that momentum going into the weekend. Sunday has the potential to hit 80°. If we can do that, it will be the warmest day of the year so far. Most of the weekend looks dry, but we are watching a storm chance for Sunday night.

WRTV

Reminiscent of last week, storms and showers target late Sunday night. This is an early look, but there is already a level 2 out of 5 or a "slight" risk of severe weather. Have a way to get alerts.

WRTV

That will lead us to a big temperature drop. We go from the 80s Sunday afternoon to the mid 30s Monday morning. We do level off in the 50s and get back into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 46°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast