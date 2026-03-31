80° heat to overnight storms and showers

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WINDY WARM-UP

OVERNIGHT STORM POTENTIAL

MORE ROUNDS OF RAIN THIS WEEK

Winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour today will warm us into the low 80s. That is well above average for this time of year and we will be within 3 degrees of a record high temperature. The heat and humidity will fuel storms and showers tonight. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk of strong to severe storms for central Indiana.

WRTV

The rain will hold off until late tonight. Most of our area will see some noisy thunderstorms after 11 pm. Overall the severe risk is higher as you head north near the Indiana/Michigan state line, but we will keep a close eye on things tonight.

WRTV

It looks active through the week ahead Most of the next few days features a chance for storms and showers.Temperatures stay warm with many of us in the 70s this week. Easter Sunday ends up cooler and mostly dry, but a potty rain chance can't be ruled out.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 82°

Overnight: Overnight storms and showers. Low: 58°

Tomorrow:On & off rain. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast