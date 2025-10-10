A beautiful fall weekend

Headlines



CLEAR SKIES

MILD TEMPERATURES

WARMING A BIT NEXT WEEK

It is certainly a fall feel to end the week with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will warm back to the 70s by the afternoon! If this was too cool, know that it will get warmer heading into the weekend. Saturday morning, for example, starts off in the low 50s.

WRTV

Our weekend looks great! Sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

WRTV

Temperatures get a bit warmer early next week, but not too far above average.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 51°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast