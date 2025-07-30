Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Big Break From the Heat On The Way

Storm and shower chances go up
Wednesday Forecast
  • HEAT ADVISORY
  • BIG COOL DOWN
  • RAIN RETURNS

Our heat and humidity today has prompted a heat advisory for part of our area. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s and the humidity will send the heat index to near 100°.

Heat Advisory

This is our heat waves last stand. It will feel much better in the coming days.

Feels-Like Temperatures

Our high temperature on Thursday will happen early in the day. The afternoon will likely land in the low to mid 70s. Scattered storms and showers are possible through the evening hours on Wednesday and hang around into Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 94°
Overnight: Scattered Thundershowers. Low: 71°
Tomorrow: Scattered Thundershowers. Temperatures Drop Through Afternoon High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

