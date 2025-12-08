A break from the extreme cold

Headlines



COLD WIND CHILLS

WARMING THIS WEEK WITH RAIN SHOWERS

ANOTHER COLD BLAST BY THE END OF THE WEEK

We are sticking with the cold December theme as temperatures run below average again today. That will carry over into early Tuesday morning with temps falling back into the teens and 20s.

That is where our pattern changes! There is a much larger warm-up into Tuesday afternoon with temps in the 40s.

that will be short lived with another big drop by the end of the week. We are still facing the coldest air of the season so far.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 31°

Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 22°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast