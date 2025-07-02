A break from the humidity today

Headlines
- Lower humidity
- Heating up this week
- Rain returns
It is a refreshing start to Wednesday with a break in the humidity. Many cities across central Indiana are running 5, 10, and even 15 degrees cooler than this time yesterday. We will warm back to the 90s quickly. Thursday looks to hit that milestone by the afternoon.
We keep climbing as we get closer to the 4th of July. Skies are looking mostly dry which will be great for any outdoor plans!
Storms and showers return Saturday evening and into next week.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 87°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 68°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 89°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast