Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A break from the rain before an active weekend

Storms and showers for Saturday could be strong to severe
Friday Forecast
WRTV
Friday Forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • WEEKEND STORMS
  • HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL
  • HEATING UP NEXT WEEK

We are dodging scattered rain this morning, but that will clear out by midday. Friday brings a lot of dry time and highs in the mid 80s. Heading into the weekend, storm chances go up. In fact, we are under a "slight" risk for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5.

Saturday Severe Potential

Saturdays storms will show up in the for of a line. Most likely - for the afternoon. There is some uncertainty with how this system plays out, but the chance for strong damaging wind is there. The entire weekend is at risk for very heavy rain and localized flooding with any showers and storms that form.

Saturday Afternoon Storms

Next week is all about the heat! Temperatures jump into the low to mid 90s and with the dew point in the 80s, it could feel like well over 100°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy. High: 87°
Overnight: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 71°
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Afternoon Strong to Severe Storms High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.