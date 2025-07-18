A break from the rain before an active weekend

Headlines



WEEKEND STORMS

HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL

HEATING UP NEXT WEEK

We are dodging scattered rain this morning, but that will clear out by midday. Friday brings a lot of dry time and highs in the mid 80s. Heading into the weekend, storm chances go up. In fact, we are under a "slight" risk for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5.

Saturdays storms will show up in the for of a line. Most likely - for the afternoon. There is some uncertainty with how this system plays out, but the chance for strong damaging wind is there. The entire weekend is at risk for very heavy rain and localized flooding with any showers and storms that form.

Next week is all about the heat! Temperatures jump into the low to mid 90s and with the dew point in the 80s, it could feel like well over 100°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High: 87°

Overnight: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 71°

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Afternoon Strong to Severe Storms High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast