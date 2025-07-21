A Cloudy Start to the Week

Headlines



We are looking at mostly cloudy skies today, but at least it will offer a lot of dry time. Highs today are capped in the low 80s and it will be one off the cooler days by far. Starting with Tuesday's forecast we already see the power of July sunshine with readings back in the mid 80s.

The heat really ramps up quickly this week. The feels-like temperature, or heat index is set to soar to 100° and then some by midweek.

Storms and showers are back by the end of the week and into the weekend. Factor in some rain chances by Friday and into Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain Chance High: 82°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 66°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast