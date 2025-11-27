A cold a breezy Thanksgiving

Headlines



COLD AND BREEZY FOR THANKSGIVING

WEEKEND SNOW CHANCE

VERY COLD NEXT WEEK

We are staying cold for turkey day with high temperatures holding in the mid 30s. It will feel a lot colder with the wind. While it won't be as strong as Wednesday, we will still see gusts in the 25-30 MPH range. A bigger system is on the way for the weekend. There is growing potential for accumulating snow.

We likely start out Saturday dry then snow fills in around midday. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, so it is likely we switch over to a rain snow mix. Most in central Indiana will pick up a few inches of snow with higher totals north and more of a rain/snow mix south.

We get much colder next week. Highs fall into the mid 20s with overnight lows in the teens.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 36°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 23°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 33°

