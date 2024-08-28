A couple more hot days to get through

An increase in cloud cover has held temperatures back across much of central Indiana. That said, it still remains a warm and muggy evening across central Indiana. Rain chances do not look as high as they did. We still can't rule out an isolated shower or storm though.

Thursday brings another quick warm-up. Temperatures should return to the lower 90s by the afternoon. With the humidity in place, heat index values will run a few degrees warmer. Just an isolated shower or storm is possible through the day.

A cold front comes across the area late Friday. That will bring the chance for some scattered PM t'storms. Before it arrives, we have one more hot day to contend with. Look for highs in the low to middle 90s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm possible. Low: 72°

Thursday: Partly sunny. Spotty storm possible. High: 91°

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered PM t'storms. High: 94°

Saturday: 30% chance of showers. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast