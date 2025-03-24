A dry, but breezy start to the week

We'll dry things out across Central Indiana today. While northern areas see a few more clouds, we will still enjoy quite a bit of sunshine. Temperatures return to more seasonable levels as we get afternoon highs back into the lower to middle 50s. A breezy west wind will be our main weather issue. Gusts around 35 mph are possible this afternoon.

Rain chances don't stay away for long. Scattered showers are back with us Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies hold highs around 50°.

The rain will be light with most areas seeing less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall.

Temperatures hold fairly steady through the middle of the week. We get in on a warm-up to end the week, but rain chances also return.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 55°

Overnight: Clouds increase. Low: 40°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 51°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 54°

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Showers possible late. High: 62°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast