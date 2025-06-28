A few downpours possible this evening, and again Sunday

Our weather pattern hasn't changed much. We still have the chance for some downpours across the area this evening. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to keep an eye on changing weather conditions. We aren't expecting severe weather, but storms could have some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Tonight, skies become partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

We are warm and muggy again Sunday. Temperatures reach into the upper 80s by the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Like the last several days, we have the chance for some afternoon and evening storms. The threat for any severe weather is low.

A front finally brings some weather changes to start the week. Monday comes with the chance for scattered storms. Some of those could be severe with gusty winds the main threat. Heavy rain is also possible. A Marginal Risk of severe weather (Level 1 of 5) covers all of Central Indiana. High temperatures are held in the middle 80s, which is average for this time of year. Tuesday will feel even better, as we get a drop in the humidity as well.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: A few showers or storms early. Partly cloudy. Low: 72°

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered PM storms. High: 88°

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 85°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast