A few downpours this evening. More heat and humidity Friday.

It's our sixth straight day of reaching the 90° mark. That heat is leading to a few downpours across the area. Some locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with these slow movers. Otherwise, skies stay mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s.

The end of the week brings one more day of 90° heat, and it could be our hottest yet! We're forecasting an afternoon high of 96° in Indy. Humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies gradually become partly sunny as a weather system approaches from the west.

Friday evening into Friday night brings a cold front to central Indiana. This will help to spark some scattered areas of rain and storms. A few storms could have gusty winds. Pretty much the entire area is included in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather.

Scattered showers may linger into Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the weekend brings much more pleasant temperatures. Highs return to the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: A few evening downpours. Mostly clear. Low: 72°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Storms possible late. High: 96°

Saturday: Morning showers. Decreasing clouds. High: 82°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 85°

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast