A few showers or storms can't be ruled out this evening

Some areas of rain are making their way across the western half of Indiana. They should hold together and bring the chance for a little bit of wet weather, and possibly a rumble of thunder, through the evening. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with isolated shower and storm chances. Temperatures stay mild with lows in the lower 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies close out the week. Rain chances also make a return, but not everyone will see the wet weather. Rain chances are highest near and south of I-70. These areas could see another half inch or more of rainfall.

wrtv

Temperatures still come in near to a little above average Friday afternoon. We'll really see temperatures climb this weekend with highs near 80° Saturday and the middle 80s Sunday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm possible. Low: 62°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms, especially south. High: 76°

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of t'storms. High: 79°

Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast