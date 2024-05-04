A few showers or storms possible into tonight

Many of us have enjoyed a dry Saturday. The chance for an isolated shower or storm favors the eastern third of the state through the evening. A cold front coming our way brings a better chance for some scattered showers or storms after 9pm. Otherwise, we're mostly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Although we can't entirely rule out a stray shower Sunday, the majority of the day is once again expected to be dry. We'll notice slightly less humid air with highs in the middle 70s. Partly sunny skies mean it's another day to have the sunscreen handy.

wrtv

Each day in the week ahead brings rain chances. That said, most days bring rain chances of 30% or less. As of now, Tuesday looks to be the most likely day for wet weather. We could also have a few strong to severe storms with that system.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers or storms. Low: 63°

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 75°

Monday: 40% chance of showers. High: 74°

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast