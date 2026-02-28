A few showers possible this evening. Turning cooler Sunday.

If you have some Saturday evening plans, don't be surprised if you come across a rain shower or two. Any rain should be light and end early tonight. Otherwise, we're mostly cloudy with evening temperatures in the 40s. We'll drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday is a cooler day all around. High temperatures top out in the upper 30s north with lower to middle 40s central and south. A NE breeze will add a bit more to the chill. We expect some sunshine to return as we go through the day.

Monday morning could be a little tricky across parts of Central Indiana. When it comes to our next weather system, models continue to have a greater spread than we would like to see this far out. Some of them keep the precipitation south of I-70. Others bring a more general swath of light accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday morning. That could make for a sloppy Monday morning drive. Stay tuned for updates.

Temperatures climb for the rest of the week, but so do rain chances. We won't see rain all day, every day. However, 7-day rainfall totals of 2"+ could still lead to some flooding issues as the week goes along.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: A few showers. Mostly cloudy. Low: 30°

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny and cooler. High: 41°

Monday: AM rain/snow chance south. Mostly cloudy. High: 44°

Tuesday: Rain likely. High: 59°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast