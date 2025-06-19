A few showers today

Headlines



A FEW SHOWERS

CLEARING SKIES

HEATING UP THIS WEEKEND

We are turning the corner on widespread rain chances as we head into Thursday afternoon. You can still expect a few spotty showers and thundershowers, but for the most part, we stay dry.

After this system clears, we warm-up big time! Temperatures are set to sore into the low to mid 90s for the weekend. With the humidity, it could feel like 100+° at times.

We stay this way for a while. In fact the 7 day forecast is full of 90 degree temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Spotty Shower/Storm. High: 81°

Overnight: Clearing. Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast