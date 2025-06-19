Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A few showers today

Heat Wave for the Weekend
Thursday Forecast
WRTV
Thursday Forecast
Posted

Headlines

  • A FEW SHOWERS
  • CLEARING SKIES
  • HEATING UP THIS WEEKEND

We are turning the corner on widespread rain chances as we head into Thursday afternoon. You can still expect a few spotty showers and thundershowers, but for the most part, we stay dry.

Afternoon Truecast

After this system clears, we warm-up big time! Temperatures are set to sore into the low to mid 90s for the weekend. With the humidity, it could feel like 100+° at times.

Heat Index This Weekend

We stay this way for a while. In fact the 7 day forecast is full of 90 degree temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Spotty Shower/Storm. High: 81°
Overnight: Clearing. Low: 64°
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk