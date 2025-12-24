A few showers tonight with some fog to start Christmas Day

Cloudy skies come with the chance for some scattered rain showers as the evening goes along. Any rain will be light, and shouldn't slow your plans or travels. Overnight into Christmas morning brings the chance for some thick fog across the area. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect 10 PM tonight to 11 AM Thursday. The Advisory runs along and north of I-70. Allow some extra travel time to reach your destination safely.

Cloudy skies stay in place for Christmas Day. With a warm front draped across Central Indiana, we will have quite a spread in temperatures. High temperatures climb near 60° for southern locations. Meanwhile, northern spots are stuck in the upper 40s. Either way, it's a warmer than average Christmas this year!

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher Friday. We do have the chance for scattered showers. Once again any rain should be light, and have little impact on travel.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers and fog. Low: 49°

Christmas Day: Cloudy with fog. High: 54°

Friday: Scattered showers. High: 62°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast