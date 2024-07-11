A few storms possible through this evening

Scattered downpours continue through this evening. Some locally heavy rain and lightning are the main threats. We also can't rule out some wind gusts, but severe weather isn't expected. The majority of the active weather should fade with sunset. Overnight, skies stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We round out the week with more warm and muggy weather. Partly sunny skies may come with a few t'storms, but overall coverage should be limited. Temperatures make their way into the middle 80s for highs with feels like temperatures reaching into the upper 80s.

wrtv

For most of us, it's a dry weekend ahead. There's the chance for just a spotty storm Saturday. Temperatures get even warmer with highs around 90°. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel closer to 100° by Sunday afternoon.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: A few storms early. Partly cloudy. Low: 68°

Friday: Partly sunny. A few t'storms possible. High: 86°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of a storm. High: 88°

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast