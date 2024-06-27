A little warmer Friday. Storm chances this weekend.

Despite some recent rain, several communities are still running 2"-3" below average in rainfall this month. The dry conditions have led to Moderate Drought returning to western and SE areas. While the rest of the week stays dry, we do have rain chances this weekend.

A great Thursday of weather wraps up with a very comfortable evening. Skies stay mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Our Friday forecast brings a little bit more cloud cover, warmth and humidity. Outside of a stray shower north, we're expecting most areas to stay dry during the day. Temperatures top out in the middle 80s. That's right about where we should be for the end of June.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible overnight Friday and again Saturday. We already have a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) that a few strong to severe storms are possible. Gusty winds and some hail would be the main threats. With very high humidity, heavy rain is also a possibility.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 63°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 86°

Saturday: Scattered t'storms. High: 87°

Sunday: Sunny. High: 80°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast