A short break from the 90s

Scattered Storms & Showers
A touch cooler
Wednesday
  • NOT AS HOT
  • SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES
  • BIG WEEKEND WARM-UP

It will be a touch cooler today, compared to the start of the week. Some storms and showers are possible for the second half of the day with the greatest rain chance to the southeast.

Wednesday Afternoon

Mostly sunny skies are back Thursday. This is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week.

Thursday

A big warm-up is back this weekend. Highs quickly get into the 90s and it will feel even hotter with the humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly sunny. High: 87°
Overnight: Mostly Clear. Low: 67°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

