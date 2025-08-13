A short break from the 90s

Headlines



NOT AS HOT

SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES

BIG WEEKEND WARM-UP

It will be a touch cooler today, compared to the start of the week. Some storms and showers are possible for the second half of the day with the greatest rain chance to the southeast.

WRTV

Mostly sunny skies are back Thursday. This is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week.

WRTV

A big warm-up is back this weekend. Highs quickly get into the 90s and it will feel even hotter with the humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 87°

Overnight: Mostly Clear. Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast