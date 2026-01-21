A short break from the extreme cold

Headlines



ABOVE FREEZING FOR WEDNESDAY

COLDER THROUGH THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEK

WEEKEND WINTRY SYSTEM POSSIBLE

Enjoy the short break from the extreme cold with highs today climbing back into the low 40s. We will start to slide again by the end of the week. Even Thursday starts to cool with temperatures in the low 30s.

WRTV

All eyes will be on a much larger snow system by the end of the week and into the weekend. Indiana looks to be largely saved from the heaviest of the snow, due in large part, to the cold air we expect here. High temperatures will be back in the teens by Friday

WRTV

We stay cold in the long term. It looks slightly better by next week, but not by much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny. High: 40°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 24°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast