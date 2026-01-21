Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A short break from the extreme cold

Weekend wintry system
Wednesday
WRTV
Wednesday
Posted

Headlines

  • ABOVE FREEZING FOR WEDNESDAY
  • COLDER THROUGH THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEK
  • WEEKEND WINTRY SYSTEM POSSIBLE

Enjoy the short break from the extreme cold with highs today climbing back into the low 40s. We will start to slide again by the end of the week. Even Thursday starts to cool with temperatures in the low 30s.

Thursday

All eyes will be on a much larger snow system by the end of the week and into the weekend. Indiana looks to be largely saved from the heaviest of the snow, due in large part, to the cold air we expect here. High temperatures will be back in the teens by Friday

Weekend winter system

We stay cold in the long term. It looks slightly better by next week, but not by much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly sunny. High: 40°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 24°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.