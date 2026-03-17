A subfreezing St. Patrick's Day

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BITTER COLD FOR ST. PATRICK'S DAY

WINTRY MIX INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING

WARMER WEATHER BY THE END OF THE WEEK

Happy St. Patrick's Day! If only it felt like March. Bitter cold air will be top of mind today with high temperatures only managing the mid to upper 20s. Clouds stick around, but thankfully the snow showers and strong winds wrap up. It is only a short break from the snow. There is another round of wintry mix into Wednesday morning.

WRTV

Thankfully any snow that falls will melt quickly. High temperatures make a quick jump back into the mid 40s!

WRTV

That will be the start of a much larger warm-up. By the end of the week temps climb into the low 70s. Fitting that this is also the vernal equinox. The first day of spring on Friday, will feel like spring.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 29°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 24°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 47°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast