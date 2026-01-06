A taste of spring in January

Headlines



WELL ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

RAIN BACK BY THE END OF THE WEEK

MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

We are stuck in the clouds today, but that won't stop a warm-up. Highs will climb back into the low 50s, which is well above average for this time of year.

This spring-like weather means spring showers and even some storms are possible by the end of the week.

We will be close to record highs by Thursday and Friday, but likely fall short. Temperatures get much cooler by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 52°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 36°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 51°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast