A very wet evening ahead

WIDESPREAD AND STEADY RAIN THIS EVENING

.50" - 1" OF RAIN FOR MOST

SCT. SHOWERS CONTINUE FOR TOMORROW

Steady rain will develop this afternoon and evening. It will overspread the area from southwest to northeast. Once the rain starts in your area it will be steady and heavy at times this evening before tapering to more scattered showers overnight. If you have any plans after 4pm this evening you will need to have the rain gear handy.

Rainfall totals for everyone will be in the .50"-1" so it will be a good soaking for everyone.

The steady rain will be over for the morning commute tomorrow but the roads will be wet and we will be dealing with scattered showers off an on through the early afternoon hours.

We will start to dry out Friday through late Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rain arrive. Wet evening High: 58°

Overnight: Rain. Low: 52°

Tomorrow: Sct. showers. High: 57°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast