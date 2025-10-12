A warm and dry start to the week

We might be closing out the weekend, but the nice weather continues. Temperatures cool quickly again tonight with clear skies. Lows settle into the lower to middle 40s across much of Central Indiana.

Monday brings a good deal of sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s are more typical of mid September. We will notice a few more clouds arriving late in the day.

wrtv

We have to be patient, but there is finally another chance of rain in our forecast. We just have to wait until the weekend for it to arrive. As of now, rainfall amounts generally look to be on the light side.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 50°

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. High: 77°

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 78°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast