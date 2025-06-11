A warm evening as the NBA Finals come to the Circle City

The Pacers take on the Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight on WRTV. Whether you're hosting an outdoor viewing party, or heading to the game, the weather is looking great! Temperatures stay warm with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures land in the middle 60s.

We're finally putting together a stretch of warmer days. Thursday comes with highs climbing into the upper 80s. We will have a bit more cloud cover around with partly sunny skies. Humidity will be a bit more noticeable, but doesn't really jump until Friday.

After a dry start, rain chances develop by Friday evening. The wet weather is expected to last through the weekend with the heaviest rainfall on Saturday. As of now, it looks like some areas could see between 1" and 2" of rain by Sunday night.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 64°

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. High: 87°

Friday: Mostly cloudy. PM storms possible. High: 85°

Saturday: Rain and storms likely. High: 81°

Father's Day: Scattered t'storms. High: 81°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast