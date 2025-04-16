A warming trend gets underway today

Lots of sunshine in our Wednesday forecast means temperatures make a quick recovery from a chilly start. Those bright skies make for a nice day at the ballpark. Lots of kids will be heading to Victory Field for Baseball in Education. Temperatures warm through the 50s. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s north to middle 60s south.

Clouds return Thursday. We also have the chance for a few showers. With many dry hours, any wet weather shouldn't interrupt your outdoor plans for long. Temperatures continue to climb with highs in the middle 60s.

A southerly wind sends temperatures surging to around 80° Friday afternoon. Friday night, some strong to severe storms are possible. There is a Slight Risk for gusty winds across the NW half of Central Indiana.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 62°

Overnight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 41°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast