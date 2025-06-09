A wet start to the week

Headlines



MORNING STORMS AND SHOWERS

CLEARING THIS WEEK

BACK TO THE 80S

It is an active start to the week with morning storms and showers. Heading right out the door, grab the umbrella. We get back to sunshine for the second half of the day! Here is a snapshot for the afternoon.

WRTV

Tuesday brings a nice stretch of weather. We get back to sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s.

WRTV

A big warm-up is in store after that. Highs climb back into the mid 80s by Wednesday and hold there into the weekend. We will be watching for another round of rain by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Clearing Skies. High: 77°

Overnight: Clear Skies. Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast