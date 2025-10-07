A wet start to Tuesday

Headlines



RAINY TUESDAY

CLEARING SKIES

MUCH COOLER

We are off to a wet start with scattered showers Tuesday morning. There is another round of showers and even a storm or two by the afternoon.

Cooler air is on the way! Fall fans rejoice. Temperatures are capped in the upper 60s for Wednesday.

The cooler air is here to stay for a few days. Some overnight lows dip into the low 40s and even the upper 30s. We will warm up again by the weekend and next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers. High: 70°

Overnight: Clearing. Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast