Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A wet start to Tuesday

Cooler weather this week
Tuesday Forecast
WRTV
Tuesday Forecast
Fall feel this week
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • RAINY TUESDAY
  • CLEARING SKIES
  • MUCH COOLER

We are off to a wet start with scattered showers Tuesday morning. There is another round of showers and even a storm or two by the afternoon.

Afternoon Rain

Cooler air is on the way! Fall fans rejoice. Temperatures are capped in the upper 60s for Wednesday.

Wednesday

The cooler air is here to stay for a few days. Some overnight lows dip into the low 40s and even the upper 30s. We will warm up again by the weekend and next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Scattered showers. High: 70°
Overnight: Clearing. Low: 50°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 daty

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.