Above normal temperatures will take us into March

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

BRIEF RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

We started a warm up over the weekend and that will continue not only today but for much of this week. Today we'll top off in the low to mid 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our normal high for today is 43°. Tomorrow that bumps up a degree to 44°.

Overnight while you are sleeping a line of showers will move through. They should be off to the east by time you wake up and start your Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow and some areas getting close to 60°.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures to around 60°.

A cold front in the afternoon and evening hours will bring a quick round of rain followed by slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny High: 52°

Overnight: Showers. Low: 35°

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds High: 56°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & mild. Evening showers. High: 60°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast