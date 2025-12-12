Accumulating snow and frigid temperatures this weekend

We're enjoying a brief break in the active weather. We're dry with mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows drop into the middle 20s.

Saturday starts with cloudy and quiet weather. Temperatures start the day in the upper 20s, but will fall into the teens. Our next round of snow enters Indiana from the west by mid to late morning. The leading edge reaches the eastern part of the state by early afternoon. Snow will create low visibility and slick conditions through much of the afternoon and evening. Snow exits the state early Saturday night.

wrtv

A Winter Weather Advisory covers all of Central Indiana except far northern counties. It runs from 11am Saturday to midnight.

wrtv

Much of Central Indiana can expect between 3" and 6" of snow. Those higher amounts will depend on where more intense snowfall develops. These numbers drop into the 1" to 3" range for our far northern and southern areas.

wrtv

A Cold Weather Advisory covers much of Central Indiana Saturday night to 1pm Sunday. Wind chills of -10° to -20° mean you need to limit your time outdoors as much as possible.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 26°

Saturday: Cloudy with snow developing. Temps fall from early high near 30°

Sunday: Sunny and frigid. High: 8°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 25°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast