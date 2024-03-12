Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Added danger comes when tornadoes happen at night

KM6.png
wrtv
KM6.png
KM2.png
KM4.png
KM3.png
KM1.png
KM5.png
Posted at 4:02 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 04:02:02-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Tornadoes can happen in Indiana any time of year and any time of day. Many Hoosiers got a sad reminder of that fact nearly one year ago.

KM3.png

On March 31, 2023, 23 tornadoes hit Indiana — all in the dark of night.

The light of day showed the damage left behind as one of those tornadoes touched down in McCormick's Creek State Park. The EF-3 tornado hit around 11 p.m. impacting nearly 300 acres of the park - including the campground.

Two people we're injured, and two more were killed.

Three more people lost their lives when an EF-3 tornado cut a 13-mile path across Sullivan County.

KM4.png

A study by Northern Illinois University found that tornado related deaths in the U.S. nearly double at night compared to the daylight hours. That's despite the fact that our frequency of tornadoes drops dramatically after sunset and through the overnight hours.

KM2.png
KM1.png

This highlights the added danger when tornadoes occur at night.

Not only are tornadoes more difficult to spot in the dark, but many of us are usually sleeping and likely unaware of an approaching threat.

That's why it's so important to have a device like a weather radio or the FREE Storm Shield app, which is available at WRTV.com.

Both will alert you day or night when a severe weather watch or warning is issued for your area.

KM5.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018