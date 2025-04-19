Additional rain and storms through the evening

An active weekend of weather continues. Another wave of rain and rumbles of thunder will move across Central Indiana into this evening. A few of the storms could have gusty winds. The greatest potential for stronger storms will be south of I-70. Rain chances diminish tonight with lows around 50°.

Our Easter Sunday starts with areas of rain. We expect to dry things out going into the middle of the day. However, Sunday night into early Monday brings the chance for additional rain and storms. It's a mild holiday, but we will have quite a range in temperatures. Afternoon highs will range from upper 60s north to around 80° south.

Outside of a morning shower on Monday, we begin to dry things out. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts over 30 mph possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Low: 51°

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain/storms. High: 73°

Monday: AM shower possible. Partly sunny and breezy. High: 68°

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast