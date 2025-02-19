Additional snow showers this evening as bitter temps remain

Headlines



ADDITIONAL SNOW THIS EVENING

LIGHT ACCUMULATION LIKELY

WARMING TREND OVER THE WEEKEND

Southern areas saw light snow accumulation this morning. Most of the daytime hours will be dry across the area with high temperatures around 20°. Once we get past the evening commute additional snow showers will move into the area.

With the cold temperatures it will be a very light and fluffy snow so while there isn't a lot of moisture with this upper level low we could squeeze out an inch to a little bit more of accumulation. This is in addition to what fell this morning.

Tomorrow will remain very cold with highs only right around 20°. Low temperatures will be in the single digits. The good news is a warming trend is heading our way.

You won't really notice it until the weekend by next week highs will be close to 50°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Evening snow High: 21°

Overnight: Snow showers end. Bitter cold Low: 7°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy High: 21°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 29°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast