Additional snow showers this evening as bitter temps remain

Headlines
- ADDITIONAL SNOW THIS EVENING
- LIGHT ACCUMULATION LIKELY
- WARMING TREND OVER THE WEEKEND
Southern areas saw light snow accumulation this morning. Most of the daytime hours will be dry across the area with high temperatures around 20°. Once we get past the evening commute additional snow showers will move into the area.
With the cold temperatures it will be a very light and fluffy snow so while there isn't a lot of moisture with this upper level low we could squeeze out an inch to a little bit more of accumulation. This is in addition to what fell this morning.
Tomorrow will remain very cold with highs only right around 20°. Low temperatures will be in the single digits. The good news is a warming trend is heading our way.
You won't really notice it until the weekend by next week highs will be close to 50°.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Evening snow High: 21°
Overnight: Snow showers end. Bitter cold Low: 7°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy High: 21°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 29°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast