ADVISORY: 42 Indiana counties under severe thunderstorm watch

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Forty-two Indiana counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday ET, the National Weather Service says.

Primary threats will be scattered, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, and isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter.

The watch area includes Indianapolis and surrounding counties.

The counties under the watch are Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Blackford, Brown, Daviess, Dearborn, Decatur, De Kalb, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, Johnson, LaGrange, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Owen, Randolph, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, Steuben, Tipton, Union, Wayne, Wells and Whitley.

The watch area extends into Michigan and Ohio.

Several severe thunderstorms had popped up north of Indianapolis prior to the issuance of the storm watch at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.