ALERT: A few strong to severe storms possible this evening

More heavy rain in the forecast
Another round of rain this evening comes with the chance for some strong storms. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) across the southern half of the state. The main severe threats are large hail and gusty winds. Of course, some heavy rain is also possible. After that round, even more heavy rain is expected to develop overnight through Thursday morning.

A Flood Watch continues along and south of I-70 through noon Thursday. Additional rainfall of 1"-3" is possible in this area, which already received heavy rain the night before.

Following a wet start to our Thursday, the chance for additional rain and storms becomes much more scattered. With cloudy skies and a south breeze, we'll enjoy highs in the 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy with rain and storms. Low: 54°
Thursday: AM rain. Scattered PM storms. High: 66°
Friday: A few t'storms. High: 76°
Saturday: Morning rain. High: 68°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

