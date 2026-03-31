ALERT: A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening. The pattern stays active

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SPOTTY STRONG STORMS THIS EVENING

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN INTO THE WEEKEND

MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF STORMS - MANY DRY HOUR AS WELL

If you have plans this evening, showers and storms will still be possible, mainly north of I-70. If you do encounter storms, hail and gusty winds could cause a few to become severe. However, widespread severe weather is not expected. The Storm Prediction Center still has the northern half of the state in the “slight risk” category.

WRTV

Storms will sink south through the evening and overnight hours, eventually bringing rain and storm chances to everyone, but the severe threat should really diminish overnight. Still, have the umbrella handy on Wednesday, as showers and storms will be around off and on throughout most of the day.

WRTV

While it won’t be raining at all times, there is a daily chance of rain through Saturday. On Wednesday, rain will be off and on; on Thursday, it will be just in the evening; and then on Friday, mainly in the morning before the last hurrah of rain Saturday afternoon and evening.

WRTV

Thursday and Saturday have the best chance of seeing strong to severe storms, so stay weather aware. Saturday will likely bring the greatest chance of severe storms, as well as the most widespread rainfall. On Easter Sunday, it will be much cooler, with highs in the 40s to around 50°. Most of the rain should be off to the east, but some showers could linger in the morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Sct. showers & storms Low: 56°

Tomorrow: Showers & storms High: 67°

Thursday: Partly cloudy - Storms Late. High: 80°

Friday: Morning showers then drier. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast