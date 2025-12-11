ALERT: Accumulating snow expected across many communities tonight

Headlines



ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH TONIGHT

ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW SATURDAY

FRIGID TEMPS FOR THE WEEKEND

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and SW of a Tippecanoe to Rush County line until 10am Friday. Snow overspreads the area this evening into the overnight. Some moderate to heavy snow could reduce visibility and create slick conditions. It's a good night to stay off the roads.

The overall track of the system has shifted a bit more to the SW. Because of this, we have adjusted our snow potential forecast. Areas north of the Advisory are likely to be 1" or less. Much of the rest of Central Indiana can expect 1"-3", but there could still be a band of 3"-5" across west and southern spots.

The snow tapers to snow showers Friday morning, but still prepare for some challenging travel conditions from the overnight snow. Skies stay cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Yet another system brings the chance for accumulating snow Saturday. Stay tuned for updates on snowfall amounts. This system brings dangerously cold temperatures over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with snow likely. Low: 27°

Friday: AM snow showers. Cloudy. High: 34°

Saturday: Snow likely. High: 28°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 8°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast