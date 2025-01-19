ALERT: Cold Weather Advisory starts at 7pm for dangerously cold wind chills

It's time to limit the amount of time you spend outdoors as much as possible. If you do have to go outdoors, be sure to layer up and leave no skin exposed. Also limit the outdoor time for pets!

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Indiana from 7pm this evening to 10am Wednesday morning.

Clouds decrease tonight, which will allow temperatures to fall below zero in many areas. A WNW breeze will drive the wind chills even lower. Late overnight and into Monday morning will feel like -10° to -20° across the area.

We're expecting a decent amount of sunshine Monday, but it really won't help us in the temperature department. Highs only reach the lower teens. Afternoon wind chills ease a bit, but will still feel like the single digits below zero.

Cold air remains in place Tuesday. Temperatures are likely to be stuck in the single digits all day with wind chills around -15°.

Relief from the cold finally arrives Thursday. That's when high temperatures will be within reach of the freezing mark. It also brings the next chance for a few snow showers.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: -1°

Monday: Mostly sunny. Very cold. High: 13°

Tuesday: Partly sunny and very cold. High: 8°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 21°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast