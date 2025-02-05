ALERT DAY: Freezing rain possible for some. Winter Weather Advisory posted

Headlines



FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE FOR SOME THIS EVENING

UP AND DOWN TEMPERATURES

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place this afternoon and evening for some counties. In these areas you will have the best chance of seeing some minor icing. We are not looking at any widespread significant ice as this storms comes through. Temperatures will climb above freezing for everyone later tonight and then stay above freezing overnight.

Spotty showers are possible this afternoon but it is really after 5 pm that more of the widespread rain will move in. For many of you this is just a rain event from Indy south.

Pavement temperatures area still rather warm from the mild temperatures the last week. That will help prevent freezing and any treated roads should be ok.

The biggest potential impact will be on bridges and overpass. Trees and power lines will be just fine.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Rain develops. Some freezing rain north High: 36°

Overnight: Rain showers Low: 32°

Tomorrow: Early showers then partly cloudy. High: 48° but falling

